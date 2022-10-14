Chinese President commiserates with Buhari on Anambra boat mishap
President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the recent boat mishap in Anambra.
Over 40 people were reported to have died in the accident which happened on Friday, Oct. 7, at Umunankwo in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra.
In a letter to President Buhari, the Chinese leader wrote:
“Distressed to learn of the boat mishap in Anambra, Nigeria, which has caused heavy casualties, I’d like to, in the name of the Chinese government and people, extend deepest condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to their families.”
