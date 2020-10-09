The company in a statement in Abuja on Thursday commended the Nigerian government for supporting the establishment of garment and leather factories in some parts of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Erojim Investments in partnership with Poly Technologies Ltd. is a foremost footwear and garment manufacturer in China.

The company said that the FEC approved the manufacture of all military and paramilitary garment and footwear needs of the country from the company.

The company ascribed the success of the project to the doggedness of both the Comptroller of the Nigeria Correctional Services, Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed and the Mr Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior.

“President Buhari is happy that this is happening during his tenure because apart from making garments and footwear available for our military and paramilitary services, it will also create jobs.

“It will retain capital flights and prevent the country from wasting foreign exchange on these items,’’ it said.