China to strengthen trade relations with Nigeria

The Chambers declared this on Thursday during the opening of the 3rd Belt and Road China-Nigeria Economic and Trade Exhibition in Abuja.

According to Liu Jiang, Deputy General Manager of CCECC Nigeria Limited and the representative of the Chairman of the China General Chambers of Commerce in Nigeria, the forum marks a starting point to continue to promote economic and trade cooperation.

“We are committed to enhancing and strengthening our cooperation by working closely with local partners to play harmony with China- Nigeria relations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is important to note that a number of landmark projects have been completed from oil and gas, infrastructure, manufacturing, communications, Agriculture, mining, internet, and other fields in addition.

“This economic and trade exchange will create more opportunities for Chinese and Nigerian enterprises and strengthen win-win cooperation."

Liu also noted that the Belt and Road initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping aims to promote policy communication, infrastructure connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration, and people-to-people exchange among countries.

“Half a month ago the third Belt and Road Forum for international cooperation was successfully held in Beijing and the Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Nigeria Vice President Kashim Shettima.

“The two sides valued the fruitful achievements made by China and Nigeria since the establishment of diplomatic relations for more than half a year and expressed full confidence in the future development of relations between the two countries,” Liu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, Hon. Jaafaru Yakubu, Chairman of the House Committee on Nigeria-China Relations, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria in his remarks expressed his appreciation to the Chinese government for the Belt and Road initiative which Nigeria has benefited a lot from.

“This initiative has brought about tremendous opportunities for economic developments, infrastructural enhancement, and cultural exchange between our two nations.

“The Belt and Road initiative, launched by China in 2013, aims to connect Asia with Europe, Africa, and beyond through a series of infrastructural projects, such as roads, railways, ports, and energy facilities.

“Nigeria being the largest economy in Africa has become a key participant in this initiative seeking to improve its infrastructure, boost trade, and enhance its overall development framework."

He also stated that the cooperation between Nigeria and China has enhanced transportation infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Through the Belt and Road Initiative, China has invested in the construction of roads and railways providing Nigeria with better connectivity within the country and across borders.

“This has facilitated the movement of goods, services, and people bringing about increased trade and economic integration.