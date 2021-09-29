China says it's ready to help Nigeria reduce poverty

On the celebration of China’s 72 anniversary, Cui said his country has recorded robust growth and successes in its economy, innovation, poverty eradication, the Belt and Road Initiative, amongst others.

Cui said that part of his strategies as Ambassador in replicating China’s success in Nigeria, is to send young Nigerians to China, understudy the system, get the experience and impact in the Nigerian system.

“This February 25, Chinese President declared to the International Community that we have accomplished the eradication of extreme poverty.

“I want to share with you that this is really the biggest achievement of the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese as a nation

“I will like to share with you that we can do this together because Poverty elimination, reduction or eradication really needs the leadership and that has been shown that Chinese President had the strong will.

“How can we achieve this difficult target? We can see that a lot of project policies are in place.

“The most important aspect is that we mobilize the whole society to work together to eradicate poverty from rural areas.

“I am hoping that next year after COVID-19, I am thinking of a possibility of how we can get young people from Nigeria go to China an learn from the Chinese side, get experience. I believe that if China can do that, Nigeria can also.

“We can apply Chinese not only model but way of eradicating poverty. I think there is need for the two countries to work on this poverty eradication. You know you have your goal.

“I think this is a very meaningful thing not only for Nigerian people but also for the international community."

Cui commended the strong bilateral relations between China and Nigeria over the past 50 year and called for a more holistic, comprehensive approach to build “our bilateral relations in another 50 years”.

He said that the relationship will continue to grow with strengthened ties in Power, political sectors, economic sectors, military, security sector, and also international cooperation and people-to-people collaboration.

The Ambassador said the photography and video contest, put together by the Embassy, is also to create a platform to celebrate the excellent cultural relations between both countries.

In his remarks, Otunba Segun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), commended Cui for his efforts in strengthening the Nigeria-China ties with so many strategies and commitments.

He said that the rapid growth of China’s economy was a wake-up call to Nigeria, adding that Nigeria is willing to learn in the right direction.

“Since His Excellency came to Nigeria, I have seen a man who is ready to make sure Nigeria catches up with some of the developmental achievements of China.

“Today, His Excellency mentioned the issue of US$ 10 billion, which made a stretch of 18 years to US$ 16 trillion. I want to assure you that it is a wake-up call,” Runsewe said.

Runsewe said that the NCAC is also ready to strengthen cultural ties with China, adding that Nigeria will build a Cultural village during 2022 Olympics in Beijing, China, to celebrate the cultural ties.

“I will personally lead the team and to the construction to ensure that we celebrate the strength of our country all over the world.

“For the photo exhibition, I see it beyond photography, I see the Chinese people giving our people the platform to appreciate their good works.