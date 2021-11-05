China offers to train Nigerian youths in developing herbal medicine.

According to Cui, Nigeria has a huge potential which when properly harnessed, with the support of the Chinese government will boost the country’s economy and promote good health and longevity of citizens.

He said that the Chinese government through its Embassy in Nigeria will train Nigerian youths of developing herbal medicine through technology driven process.

“I am thinking, how can we work together with Nigeria to solve this problem, China has done it and I do believe we can do it.

“I have discussed with the Youth Congress and we believe how can we give the youths the opportunity to take lead, to develop this country, so we think this project in medicine is a good project.

“I fully promised the President how we can give the opportunity not only use the technology of medicine and try to build a project not only benefiting the people but also benefiting the economy.

“This I think how can we establish more pilot projects because traditional medicine really is important to the International Community and I do believe Nigeria we have our advantage, how can we catalyse, take advantage.

“And bring young people in this to take a lead and build a joint project and to make it successful and make it expand. How can we encourage young people to take the lead, to do something for this nation.

“This is not about lip service but leadership, to work together, mobilise the whole society to eradicate poverty, and I do believe we can get something and have Nigerians to work together.

“I hope this seminar is successful, it will be a good template to expand the food security,” Cui said.

Mr Mohammed Abdullahi, the Minister of State, Science and Technology, said that the goal of President Muhammadu Buhari is to eradicate poverty and herbal medicine has been revealed to yield about 50 billion dollars by 2030.

Abdullahi said it is important that youths are sensitised on the knowledge of herbal medicine from natural products for the treatment of diseases.

According to him, youths have a very important role in improving Nigeria’s economy if effectively sensitised on alternative medicine.

“The ministry through its agencies are ready to support the youths who have innovative ideas in herbal medicines as we have been partnering with appropriate institutions and some traditional medicine practitioners across Nigeria.

“To facilitate scientific evaluation, clinical trials and registration of herbal medicines found effective for the management of disease.

“The ministry is ready to collaborate with the Chinese government to improve herbal medicine in Nigeria.

“And subsequently send traditional medicine practitioners to China for adequate training and we will continue to collaborate,” Abdullahi said.

Mr Blessing Akinlosotu, the President, NYC, said the association, knowing the importance of traditional medicine to boost Nigeria’s economy, initiated the discussion with the Chinese Embassy.

He appreciated the Chinese Ambassador for his support, adding that Nigeria is also ready to learn from China’s success to develop its own traditional medicine sector.

“We initiated this with the Chinese Embassy and discussed on how we can collaborate to do so many things, and part of it is in the aspect of this traditional medicine.

“You will agree with me that China has the best of this traditional medicine and they are making a lot of huge amount from it.

“This tells you that if Nigeria and all the stakeholders come together to do same, because we have all the natural resources, the plants, the people, the practitioners.