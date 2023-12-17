ADVERTISEMENT
China, Nigeria can leverage fashion show to boost textile industry, GDP – Envoy

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Li Xuda, Cultural Counselor of the Chinese Embassy and Director of China Cultural Centre in Nigeria, presenting a speech at the Sinoma-Nigeria Fashion Show, organised by the Center in collaboration with Sinoma Nigeria Co. Ltd, on Saturday in Abuja. [NAN]
Li, who is also the Director of the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria, made the call during the first edition of the Sinoma-Nigeria Fashion Show on Saturday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the show was organised by the Center in collaboration with Sinoma Nigeria Co. Ltd.

He expressed confidence that fashion shows could contribute significantly to boosting the textile industry and increase Nigeria's GDP in the long run.

According to him, the fashion show is not only for entertainment and cultural demonstration around the world but also a strong language for global communication and cooperation.

“In Nigeria and China, lots of people like to watch fashion shows which are bringing more people to engage in jobs relating to the fashion industry and promoting the purchase of textiles.

“We believe that fashion shows can contribute to building a bridge for boosting the textile industry, increase the country’s GDP and advance cooperation between China and Nigeria.

“We also think that these fashion shows will help us to discover the beauty of diverse cultures and support in building up our fashion industry to reach its potential,” Li said.

Also speaking, Geng Fengtao, Managing Director, Sinoma Nigeria Co. Ltd, said that when GDP grows, employment opportunities would increase with textile companies hiring more workers.

Fengtao reiterated Sinomo Nigeria’s sustained principles of cooperation with local enterprises to contribute to the growth and development of the country.

“We are committed to bringing our most advanced technology and continue to work with Nigerian people to promote local industries such as textile for economic development.

“Clothing is not just a material; it is a rich representation of our culture and a language that adds beauty to our lives which will remain a timeless aspect of our existence.

“I firmly believe that the Sinoma-Nigeria fashion show will effectively showcase the rich culture and also promote cultural exchange between China and Nigeria,” he said.

In his remarks, Muhammad Sulaiman, President, China Alumni Association in Nigeria, and the Society of Nigeria Artists, thanked the Chinese Mission and Sinoma Nigeria for organising the event.

Suleiman noted the overwhelming need for textile materials in the country, estimated to be high by 2027 which if adequately tapped, could translate to the growth of the textile industry.

“We look forward to seeing the fashion industry becoming a hub for Nigeria to export textiles beyond the shores of the country and thrive,” he said.

NAN reports that the climax of the event is the display of different traditional and modern Chinese and Nigerian outfits by various models, including cultural dances from both countries.

