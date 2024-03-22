Restore citizens’ confidence in Nigeria - Transparency Advocacy tells public officials

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday, March 21, 2024, during a paper presentation titled “Nigeria’s Political Trajectory: A Tale of Hope or Ineptitude,” Amadi feared that citizens had lost confidence in the country

While calling for immediate actions to restore the country’s hope, he argued that at the return of Democracy in 1999, Nigerians had hope for a better system of governance.

He noted that though things were not perfect during the 4th Republic, as there was still a lot of corruption, ineptitude, and inefficiency, there was growth enough, economically, and politically, for the Nigerian people to have hope that we were on a path to sustainable development.

He said as democracy deepened, it seemed that there was the determination by a powerful few to destroy the very institutions capable of checkmating each other, upholding the rule of law, curbing the excesses of the nation’s elite, securing the nation, growing the economy, and protecting the lowly.

He said, “This destruction did not happen overnight. It may have been accelerated over the last few years, but there has been a sustained effort to destroy the fabric of the nation for the protection and benefit of a few. Moreover, it has taken many shapes and many forms.

“It has happened in compelling prosecuting agencies to ignore the prosecution of people who break our laws as long as they are close to those in power. It has happened by bending institutional laws to allow people to make millions of dollars at the expense of the economy.

“It has happened in systematically weakening our security agencies by the theft of monies meant for equipment for and welfare of our men and women in uniform. It has happened for a few people’s political advancement over the Nigerian people’s collective will. It has been death by a thousand cuts to the point that one wonders how Nigeria survives.”

Amadi highlighted the invasion of the homes of Supreme Court justices; the removal of a Chief Justice of the Federation; the ineptitude of the police; the inefficiency of the civil service and the destruction of critical economic infrastructure as tales of some of the incredible levels of corruption in the country.

He further said, “If we are to survive as a nation, the elites need to learn that it is in their enlightened self-interest to forge a common consensus that develops the country, grows the economy, secures the people, protects rights and enforces obligations.”