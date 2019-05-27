Obiano gave the assurance in Awka on Monday in a message to the 2019 Children Day celebration.

The governor was represented by the Secretary to the Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu who also presented the speech of President Muhammadu Buhari to the children.

“Here in Anambra, we will do everything within our powers to provide enabling environment for our children to thrive and encourage brilliant ones to excel.

“Mr President speech which is titled ‘Drug Abuse among Children, Addressing the Challenges’ is apt,” he said.

Buhari said government and parents were desirous of building positive future for Nigerian children.

“A steering committee on drug master plan from 2015-2019, will soon submit its report on the way forward.

“I call on you, my dear children, to stay away from drug and concentrate on your studies while promising the continuation of school feeding program and other laudable programmes for our children,” he said.

Commissioner for Children and Women affairs in the state, Lady Ndidi Mezuo, on her part, said provision had been made for children that wanted to go to school but had nobody to sponsor them to come forward.

“Our ministry has concluded arrangement to help send willing children to school, it is for them to come forward,” she said.

In the match past that took place in the ceremony, Community Primary School, Nise took the first position, Ezike Primary School, Nibo came second and Community Primary School Awka came third.

In the secondary category, Girls Secondary School Awka took the first position, St John of God Secondary School, Awka came second while Igwebuike Secondary School, Awka clinched the third position.