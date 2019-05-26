Kalu in a statement issued by Mr Kunle Oyewumi of Kalu Media Office to commemorate the 2019 Children’s Day,noted that the family was the smallest unit of the society.

He stressed that the family, being the smallest unit of the society, must uphold good ethical behavior for the sake of building a decent society.

The former governor of Abia, while admonishing the younger generation to demonstrate good moral in their pursuits, urged policy makers to formulate policies that would mitigate social vices among the youth.

Kalu acknowledged the role of parents in the lives of children, adding that the older generation must build and sustain worthy legacies for the younger generation to emulate and uphold.

He said, “I join parents, children and other stakeholders in celebrating the 2019 Children’s Day.

“It is a day set aside to acknowledge, appreciate and celebrate children.

“Government must initiate and execute policies and programmes that will help to identify and develop the full potential of children.

“Children of today are the leaders of tomorrow and as such we must bring them up properly with the right skills, attitude and mindset to prepare them for future challenges.

“The rights of a child must be respected and duly protected.

“Children deserve quality life anchored on sound education, proper mentorship and counselling, quality healthcare, freedom of movement, freedom of discrimination,among others.

“If we don’t instill good moral conduct in our children and wards, we cannot build a good society.

“Nigerians must appreciate children and support them in their pursuits for us to build a prosperous nation,” Kalu said.

Kalu, who admonished government at all levels to enact child friendly laws that would guarantee the rights of children, advocated stringent penalties for perpetrators of child trafficking, child abuse and other vices.

He expressed worry that many innocent children had been abused emotionally and physically.

The former governor urged the younger generation to live a decent life, stressing that as leaders of tomorrow, the future was bright for them if only they behaved in a credible manner.

Kalu wished Nigerians a hitch-free Children’s Day celebration.