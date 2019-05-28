During the event which was held in his palace, Ogunwusi counselled the children to face their academic studies, adding that they remain the hope of the country.

“I am so happy to receive you all in my arms, you are our future and the hope of a greater tomorrow. This throne of Oduduwa belongs to you.

” I love you all so much and always feel blessed each time I see you, I assure you all that you own a brighter future in your hands.

“I can see among you Nigeria’s president, state governors, ministers, commissioners, captains of industry,legal practitioners, medical doctors, professors, engineers, seasoned professionals, kings and queens among others.

“I urge you to face your studies and be good to your parents, teachers and neighbours,” he said.

The palace was packed eventful of children, also featuring several activities such as table tennis competition, dance contest, cultural display and Mathematics competition, saw three schools emerging victorious among 30 secondary schools.

The Ooni, who could not hide his joy, sang various songs to the children after which he prayed for them

Not leaving out that the Ooni’s wife, Naomi, prayed for the children, urging them to take their studies seriously.