Abubakar, the former Vice President gave the advice in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, on Sunday for the 2019 Children’s Day celebration scheduled for Monday, May 27.

He reminded the children that they were the future of Nigeria.

“No matter how tough and trying the situation in the country may appear today, Nigerian children must believe that things can and will get better.

“This conviction will help them see in themselves the solutions to the multiple challenges our country faces.

“It will strengthen them to not turn their backs on their country at a time when she needs them most, no matter how rosy life may appear in other shores.

“From chess champions to acclaimed artists, Nigerian children have been in the international headlines recently for exceptional achievements despite all odds.

“These shining lights are just an example of the potential in you, our children.”

Abubakar thereafter wished Nigerian children Happy Children’s Day.