Young students, some as young as four years old, kidnapped by a group of armed men in Niger State nearly three months ago have been released.
Children kidnapped from Islamic school 3 months ago finally released
Six of the children were reported dead this week from sickness.
Bandits attacked Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Tegina, Rafi local government area of Niger on May 30, 2021, and kidnapped 136 people, including teachers.
While some of the hostages escaped on their own, six of the children were reported dead this week from sickness.
The remaining hostages were released on Thursday, August 26.
They were reportedly dumped around Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State, and will be received by Governor Sani Bello at the Niger State Government House in Minna on Friday, August 27.
