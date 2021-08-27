RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Children kidnapped from Islamic school 3 months ago finally released

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Six of the children were reported dead this week from sickness.

Over 100 students were abducted from Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Niger State three months ago [TheCable]
Over 100 students were abducted from Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Niger State three months ago [TheCable]

Young students, some as young as four years old, kidnapped by a group of armed men in Niger State nearly three months ago have been released.

Recommended articles

Bandits attacked Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Tegina, Rafi local government area of Niger on May 30, 2021, and kidnapped 136 people, including teachers.

While some of the hostages escaped on their own, six of the children were reported dead this week from sickness.

The remaining hostages were released on Thursday, August 26.

They were reportedly dumped around Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State, and will be received by Governor Sani Bello at the Niger State Government House in Minna on Friday, August 27.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Children kidnapped from Islamic school 3 months ago finally released

Osinbajo: 'Our current challenges are not unique or exceptional'

Nigeria filled with 'haters of government', Buhari's aide laments

Ondo Assembly begs striking doctors to resume work

Adebanjo says President Buhari has failed to secure Nigerians

Hushpuppi Scandal: IGP receives panel report on Abba Kyari

DPR reopens 5 filling stations sealed by LASBCA

Jos killings: Okowa orders evacuation of Delta students

NBS gets new boss as Simon Harry replaces Yemi Kale as Statistician-General