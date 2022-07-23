Children deserve rest after school hours - Proprietor advises parents

According to him, most parents forced their children to start other domestic activities immediately after closing hours.

“Children need rest. Stop forcing them to engage in domestic activities immediately they get home.

“Parents must be considerate. You can’t ask them to go and fetch water immediately they drop their school bag. Spare them some time to rest and regain their strength.

“They need rest so that they can recover from the school stress and mental stress. Thirty minutes rest is enough. Don’t force them to go and clean the compound.

“Even their homework from school should be delayed till after rest. Stop forcing then to do everything at once. They are not machines,” he said.