Olayemi, who gave the advice in Ilorin on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said children deserved to rest after school hours.
Children deserve rest after school hours - Proprietor advises parents
Mr Femi Olayemi, the Proprietor of a private school in Ilorin, has advised parents to allow their children to rest after hectic school hours.
According to him, most parents forced their children to start other domestic activities immediately after closing hours.
“Children need rest. Stop forcing them to engage in domestic activities immediately they get home.
“Parents must be considerate. You can’t ask them to go and fetch water immediately they drop their school bag. Spare them some time to rest and regain their strength.
“They need rest so that they can recover from the school stress and mental stress. Thirty minutes rest is enough. Don’t force them to go and clean the compound.
“Even their homework from school should be delayed till after rest. Stop forcing then to do everything at once. They are not machines,” he said.
He, however, advised parents to encourage their children to be hardworking and as well act like a watchdog to their children.
