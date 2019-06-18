A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Safety Advocacy and Empowerment Foundation (SAEF), on Tuesday advised that parents should be made to explain their children’s absence in school, as a strategy to discourage child labour.

“Governments should summon parents whose child misses school for more than three times in a week.

“If the parents are found wanting, they should be punished or the custody of that child be taken away from them,” the National Coordinator of SAEF, Mr Dapo Omolade, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Omolade said that it had become worrisome that many children of ages 10 to 16, were working as labourers at construction sites and mechanic workshops instead of being in school.

According to him, this is against the International Labour Standards on Child Labour.

“If governments are serious about stopping child labour in Nigeria, first, they should make schools available for children.

“Also, they should make it impossible for parents to prevent their children from going to school.

“If this is done, it would be difficult for anyone to deliberately send her child to go and work instead of going to school to learn.

“Also, for the love that children have for their parents, especially mothers, it will be difficult for any child to stay away from school in order not to lose his or her parents,’’ he said.

He also advised that schools should be well equipped to attract and sustain children’s attention and development.

Omolade, also a health and safety consultant, said that replacement of a child’s development with work, would have bad consequences.

“Children are children anytime; when they work, they get involved in accidents because they do not know how to do it; they have no training, no education and no experience.

“They are vulnerable,’’ he said.

NAN reports that SAEF promotes safety advocacy and awareness.