Chief Tony Anenih, Nigeria's foremost politician – Gbenga Daniel

The former Ogun state Governor, Gbenga Daniel has described the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Chief Tony Anenih as one Nigeria's foremost politicians whose death ended a great chapter in the nation's political history.

In his condolence message on the death of the elder statesman, Daniel stated that Anenih was a hugely endowed political leader and foremost nationalist who served the country in various capacities during his lifetime.

"As one of the founding fathers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Anenih was among those who sustained the nation's fledging democracy by his immense contributions in the process that laid a solid foundation for democratic ideals and political ethics in the modern politics.

“In his demise, the counrty, he stressed, has lost an illustrious son and colourful politician whose administrative prowess and political sagacity remain a benchmark and history will report him positively for his exemplary roles and great ideas in nation building,” he added.

Tony Anenih, also known as Mr. Fix It, died at the age of 85 at an Abuja hospital where he was receiving treatment.