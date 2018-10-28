Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Chief Tony Anenih, Nigeria's foremost politician – Gbenga Daniel

Chief Tony Anenih, Nigeria's foremost politician – Gbenga Daniel

Tony Anenih, also known as Mr. Fix It, died at the age of 85 at an Abuja hospital where he was receiving treatment

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tony Anenih lived a fulfilled life – PDP play

Tony Anenih

The former Ogun state Governor, Gbenga Daniel has described the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Chief Tony Anenih as one Nigeria's foremost politicians whose death ended a great chapter in the nation's political history.

In his condolence message on the death of the elder statesman, Daniel stated that Anenih was a hugely endowed political leader and foremost nationalist who served the country in various capacities during his lifetime.

"As one of the founding fathers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Anenih was among those who sustained the nation's fledging democracy by his immense contributions in the process that laid a solid foundation for democratic ideals and political ethics in the modern politics.

ALSO READ: Tony Anenih: 8 Things you should know about "Mr. Fix It"

“In his demise, the counrty, he stressed, has lost an illustrious son and colourful politician whose administrative prowess and political sagacity remain a benchmark and history will report him positively for his exemplary roles and great ideas in nation building,” he added.

Tony Anenih, also known as Mr. Fix It, died at the age of 85 at an Abuja hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Soldier kills bank security guard over parking space argumentbullet
2 Nigeria, too big and diverse to blindly sign agreements without...bullet
3 Army says missing Major-General Alkali was killed by protesting...bullet

Related Articles

Tony Anenih: 8 things you should know about 'Mr. Fix It'
Tony Anenih PDP sympathises with ex-BoT chairman over death of wife, son
Goodluck Jonathan The moment ex president called former EFCC boss a bloody liar
Goodluck Jonathan 'There was a plot to stop Buhari through military takeover'
2019 Elections PDP tells Amaechi to resign over Buhari's reelection role
Ex PDP BoT chairman, Tony Anenih is dead
PDP, Buhari, Saraki, Atiku mourn Tony Anenih

Local

PDP, Saraki, Atiku extol virtues of late Tony Anenih
PDP, Buhari, Saraki, Atiku mourn Tony Anenih
Here's what Kwara's October federal allocation looks like
Here's what Kwara's October federal allocation looks like
Shiites counter Army’s claim, say they were unarmed
Shiites counter Army’s claim, say they were unarmed
BudgIT ranks Kwara high in salary payment
BudgIT ranks Kwara high in salary payment
X
Advertisement