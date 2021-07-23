Chief of Army Staff presents official vehicles to Sergeant Majors

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has issued official vehicles to the Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs) of the Nigerian Army in fulfilment of his promise to empower them towards enhancing their functionality.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Thursday, said the COAS had promised to reinforce regimentation in the Nigerian Army.

Nwachukwu said that Yahaya had on Wednesday, handed over a brand new Toyota Hilux to the RSM of Headquarters 7 Division, Master Warrant Officer Mohammed Babayo, during an operational visit to Maiduguri.

The COAS, while presenting the vehicle, said the move was aimed at restoring the prestige associated with the office of an RSM, which he said was the custodian of Nigerian Army customs, ethics and traditions.

He said RSMs in the Nigerian Army and the military globally, played pivotal role.

He explained they played pivotal role in refining, grooming, and putting the regimental lives of young officers and soldiers in check, when freshly deployed to the unit, on passing-out from their respective training institutions.

Yahaya further stated that it was paramount to provide them with requisite logistics to enhance their confidence and competence.

He added this will reinvigorate and empower them for their essential role as a bridge between the commanders and the soldiers in the hierarchy of the Nigerian Army.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the COAS had in July 6, presented two Hilux vehicles to Army Headquarters and Army Headquarters Garrison RSMs during the Nigerian Army Day in Abuja.

