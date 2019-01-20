The army chief spoke through Brig. Gen. Festus Briggs during military interment of the late Danfulani on Saturday at Mangu in Jos, Plateau State.

According to him, Danfulani, during his lifetime, dedicated himself to the development, unity and training of the army chaplaincy, protestant, adding that the presence of over five thousand persons from various groups and states at the burial was a demonstration of his impact while alive.

He said that such rare qualities called for emulation.

“The army general was indeed an ideal leader, a peace maker, a disciplinarian, a professional that understood the demands of the job; he was a man of integrity,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in line with military tradition, COAS handed to wife of late general, Mrs Gloria Danfulani, the Nigerian Flag, boot, Peakcap and Staff.

COAS said that the ritual handover were symbols of military office and authority during the lifetime of the late general being transferred to the wife as an archive.

NAN also reports that three gun shots and military salute by senior officers were displayed before the final interment as the last military respect.

The governor of Plateau, Dr Bako Lalong, in his letter of condolence, said Danfulani left impact in the nation through years of meritorious service.

“Danfulani was indeed a clergy and officer who was a peace mediator, lover of his people which he demonstrated in his participation in cultural community festivals in the state, “he said.

Also speaking, Brig. Gen. (Rev) Linus Bulus (Rtd), described late Danfulani as a forthright, kind-hearted, officer who touched so many lives physically, socially and spiritually.

Earlier, the Anglican bishop of Maiduguri, Bishop Emmanuel Moris, said Danfulani was a builder who impacted the lives of so many people within and outside the military.

“We are celebrating a practical builder of men, women, institutions who changed the lives of so many people within and outside the military family.

“He was a captain of the Italian band who loved his nation, a philanthropist who still gave to the needy even while on his sick bed, he assisted the orphans, widows and less privileged,” he said.

He urged the incoming director to carry on with a greater zeal, from where the late director stopped, without falling shot of the people’s expectations.

Late Danfulani, born May 26, 1963, was enlisted into the Nigerian Army in 1985, and was ordained a chaplain in 1989.

Danfulani retired as an army director on Dec. 31, 2018, following a long ill-health after an accident in 2012. He died on Jan. 7, in Lagos.

NAN reports that the funeral was graced by eminent military, church and political personalities such as former chaplain, Col. (Rev) Zemo Audu, Director, Catholic chaplaincy, Brig. Gen. (Rev. Fr.) Charles Iroegbu.

Others were director, Islamic chaplaincy, Brig. Gen. Sani Mustapha and a host of others. The local cultural troupe, on request of the deceased, excourted the corpse to final interment.