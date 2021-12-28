RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Chief of Air Staff urges sustained assaults on criminals

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has urged troops of "Operation GAMA AIKI" (OPGA) and personnel of 013 Quick Response Force (013 QRF), Minna, to sustain the tempo of operations against criminals.

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao [NASS]

Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Headquarters, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, Director of Operations, Headquarters NAF, Air Commodore Sunday Aneke, delivered the charge when he represented Amao at the Christmas celebration of the Air Component of OPGA (AC-OPGA), in Minna.

Amao noted that the celebration provided an opportunity for the service to remember the sacrifices of fallen heroes who paid the supreme price in the service to the country.

He stated in his message that the security threats facing Nigeria and the challenges they presented to the attainment of national development goals required emplacement of robust security architecture.

The architecture must be capable of rapid employment of airpower in full spectrum of warfare, he stressed.

"NAF, operating in concert with sister services and other security agencies, has continued to courageously confront various security threats, while recording tangible results in the various theatres of operations.

"I must state that I am proud of all our officers, airmen and airwomen participating in internal security operations in different parts of the country," he also stated.

He also appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for his continued support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria especially, the NAF.

"It is gratifying to note that operational manpower development in NAF recently received a boost with the winging of 26 new pilots and 31 operators since my assumption of duty.

"I am happy to note that we currently have a total of 195 officers, airmen and airwomen undergoing various training courses abroad cutting across several specialties and trades.

"Twelve student pilots are undergoing Basic Fighter Training at 403 Flying Training School, Kano, while 12 others are undergoing Basic Transport Training at 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna," Amao stated.

These course, he explained, were aimed at maintaining combat-readiness by the increasing the number of pilots to man the ever-increasing inventory of aircraft.

In his remarks, the Commander, 103 QRF, Group Capt. Elisha Bindul, assured of the Force's dedication to sustain the fight against criminality in Niger State and in the Northwest in general.

