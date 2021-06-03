RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Chief Aderinokun says Buhari has lost his control over Nigerians

The PDP chieftain believes people have lost confidence in Buhari.

Chief Aderinokun (Instagram)
Chief Aderinokun (Instagram) Instagram

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain Chief Olumide Aderinokun believes President Muhammadu Buhari has lost control of his government.

Recommended articles

Chief Aderinokun on Wednesday reacted to Buhari’s statement when he threatened to give Nigerians 'the shock of their lives' and also ‘treat them in a language they understand' while referring to the Nigerian civil war that spanned two years and six months (1967-70).

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain asserted that Nigeria is lacking effective leadership amid the dwindling economy and ceaseless security challenges.

We can all see the situation we find ourselves in. It is not just baffling but sad that a leader can threaten his followers with violence, no matter what the problem is,” Chief Aderinokun said.

Buhari has proved that he can not control the people even with the power he has as president. The majority of the people have lost confidence in his government and its policies.

No one can remember the last time the president has addressed his people, but he can take to social media to threaten them without talking about kidnappers and bandits that are terrorising the country.”

Chief Aderinokun who was PDP’s flag bearer for Abeokuta North Federal Constituency during the 2019 general election, also called for the prompt passage of the electoral amendment by the National Assembly.

"We have less than two years to go before the 2023 general elections which is more reason why the Senate and the House of Representatives need to pass the electoral amendment bill into law urgently,” he added.

We have had public hearings already and the bill should be passed to give all stakeholders, parties, INEC and the government ample time to plan credible elections.”

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osinbajo's aide Akande says Vice President never made disparaging remarks about IPOB, herders

APC says plots to bring down Buhari's govt will fail

Gov Uzodinma blasts Fani-Kayode over Gulak's murder

Pantami says Nigeria has capacity to produce SIM cards and smartphones for Africa

Police vow to clamp down on criminals in Anambra

Buhari not behind proposal to change Nigeria's name to United African Republic or United Alkebulan Republic

Buhari plans internship programme for post-NYSC graduates

USAID supports Nigeria with $9.98m for WASH projects in North West

Troops kill 3 gunrunners, recover weapons in Sokoto