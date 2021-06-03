Chief Aderinokun says Buhari has lost his control over Nigerians

Chief Aderinokun on Wednesday reacted to Buhari’s statement when he threatened to give Nigerians 'the shock of their lives' and also ‘treat them in a language they understand' while referring to the Nigerian civil war that spanned two years and six months (1967-70).

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain asserted that Nigeria is lacking effective leadership amid the dwindling economy and ceaseless security challenges.

“We can all see the situation we find ourselves in. It is not just baffling but sad that a leader can threaten his followers with violence, no matter what the problem is,” Chief Aderinokun said.

“Buhari has proved that he can not control the people even with the power he has as president. The majority of the people have lost confidence in his government and its policies.

“No one can remember the last time the president has addressed his people, but he can take to social media to threaten them without talking about kidnappers and bandits that are terrorising the country.”

Chief Aderinokun who was PDP’s flag bearer for Abeokuta North Federal Constituency during the 2019 general election, also called for the prompt passage of the electoral amendment by the National Assembly.

"We have less than two years to go before the 2023 general elections which is more reason why the Senate and the House of Representatives need to pass the electoral amendment bill into law urgently,” he added.