Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

A staff member of the institution, Beverly Poindexter, who is in charge of official transcript requests, enrolment, and degree verification at the Office of the Registrar of the university confirmed Tinubu’s studentship to Punch in an email on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Poindexter wrote, “Mr Tinubu did attend our university, however, if further information is needed, go to studentclearinghouse.org website to make a formal request.”

Also, the university had in a letter dated August 20, 1999, and signed by the then Registrar, Lois Davis stated that Tinubu was a student of the institution between 1977 and 1979.

Davis wrote; “Please be advised that Bola A. Tinubu did indeed attend Chicago State University from August 1977 through June 1979. He was awarded a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business and Administration with honours on June 22, 1979. His major was Accounting.”

For over a decade, the academic qualification of the former governor of Lagos has been a subject of controversy.