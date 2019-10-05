The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has criticised former president, Goodluck Jonathan for replying former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, David Cameron over the allegations he levied against him.

Cameron in his book titled ‘For the Record’ had accused Jonathan of frustrating efforts to rescue Chibok girls in 2014, when they were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists from their school in Borno state.

The former Prime Minister said shortly after the school girls were kidnapped, some British troops spotted them in the forest and offered to rescue them but Jonathan refused.

Cameron also accused Jonathan administration of corruption, adding that he appointed service chiefs based on political considerations.

Reacting to the allegations, the ex-president in a statement on Saturday, October 5, 2019, described Cameron as a liar, saying he would not be the first to accuse him of lying.

Jonathan further said Cameron is against him because he refused to legalise same sex marriage in Nigeria.

On corruption, Jonathan said Cameron is not competent enough to rate his administration.

The ex-president said during his administration in 2014, 'Nigeria made her best ever improvement on the annual Transparency International Corruption Perception Index, moving from 144 the previous year, to 136, an 8 point improvement'.

However, reacting to the allegations and counter claims between Jonathan and Cameron, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has said the ex-president shouldn’t have bothered to reply Cameron because Nigerians already know his ‘habitual negligence to matters of state”.

The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said arguing or denying the allegations made by Cameron won’t change anything because the claim that he rejected offer offer by the United Kingdom to rescue the schoolgirls has already become part of Nigeria’s history.

On corruption, APC said the claim that Jonathan’s government was corrupt was half of the story. “

The full story is that corruption hallmarked the successive 16 years administrations of the Peoples Democratic Party

