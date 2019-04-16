112 girls are still in Boko Haram's custody five years after militants invaded Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno and kidnapped 276 female students on April 14, 2014.

While speaking at the maiden lecture of the Centre for Contemporary Security Affairs of the Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State on Monday, April 15, 2019, Buratai said troops will not relent in their efforts to locate and rescue the girls.

"The Nigerian Army is still searching for all abducted persons in the country, including the remaining abducted Chibok girls," he said.

He also noted that the terrorist group has been pushed to the fringes of the Lake Chad and Sambisa Forest due to the offensive efforts of troops.

112 Chibok girls remain missing

The abduction of the girls clocked five years on Sunday, April 14, 2019, with demonstrations staged by the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group to demand their return.

In a statement issued on Saturday, April 13, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari assured the parents of the girls that his administration is still committed to bringing them back.

"Diverse efforts are being intensified to secure the release of the Chibok girls," he said.