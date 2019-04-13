The BBOG said the move was to refocus its attention on the plight of the remaining Chibok girls in captivity.

The Co-Founder of the BBOG and CEO of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation, Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, said this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

She said that while the call to bring back the girls was voiced by millions of people, “the situation is no longer the same five years after.’’

“The voices are no longer heard, the voices have largely disappeared, I wonder if the lives of the remaining Chibok girls in captivity still matter,” she said.

According to her, extreme violence against women has been the hallmark of this insurgency and therefore going forward in all further discussions and negotiations with the group, protecting the rights of women and girls must be at the top of the agenda.

“Redress and restitution must be sought for the harms that have been committed and we must take all measures necessary, including working with the UN and key international stakeholders to ensure that we guard women from this type of violence going forward,” she added.

Mrs Oyebode, who expressed her concern on the stigmatisation of victims of the menace, enjoined all and sundry “to pool together and embrace all those that have been affected by this insurgency, so that they would collectively heal on all sides.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fifth anniversary, which holds at the African Centre, Great Suffolk Street, London, will also have the Co-Founder of the BBOG New York, Prof. Mojubaolu Olufunke-Okome, as Chair/Moderator and Speaker.

The Executive Director of the Neem Foundation, Psychologist and expert on reintegrating those affected by Boko Haram, Dr Fatima Akilu, will be joined by Bulama Bukarti, Boko Haram Expert and Analyst, at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.