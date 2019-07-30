The one year program will see beneficiaries – who are mostly adhoc staff with the company in various capacities – being equipped with best practices to become highly skilled Agricultural Technicians. The training will combine both the theory and practical aspects of livestock management, feed milling, hatchery, production and processing equipment. After the program, participants will be offered employment at the company.

In his comment during the flag-off of the training, Dr. Tunji Olaitan, General Manager, CHI Farms Ltd., said ‘’We have been in partnership with AFOS Foundation since 2017, mostly in areas of management training. Therefore, we are excited about the commencement of this new phase which will now provide world class training to our junior staff and operatives, equipping them with global best practices in the business.

"This is a reaffirmation of our belief that real quality in operations requires training to be extended to all cadres of staff and not just the management team”, he continued.

A participant at the training, Abejide Omolola, expressed her appreciation to CHI Farms Ltd, noting that the program would provide her and other participants with the opportunity to attain career growth in the industry, an edge that formal tertiary education in the field could have provided for them. She said, “This training will go a long way to help us because, my colleagues and I did not go to any university or polytechnic. Everything we gain will help us do our job better. I am very grateful to CHI Farms Ltd. and AFOS.”

The first two phases of the partnership between CHI Farms and AFOS which focused on trainings for senior and middle management staff respectively, covered areas such as change management, customer value analysis, project management, interpersonal and corporate communication, economics of animal husbandry amongst others.

About Chi Farms Ltd.:

Chi Farms Limited is a leading agribusiness company in Nigeria and a member of the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, a global conglomerate with a majority of its investments based in emerging markets.

CHI Farms has been in business for close to three decades, and has grown steadily, offering products and services in the Nigerian Agricultural sector, while employing innovative approaches and technologies.

Over the years, CHI Farms has strengthened and diversified its product ranges and services in poultry, aquaculture, fish feed, cattle breeding and fattening, meat and meat processing. It also offers a range of other services including technical support services, laboratory services and training institute for capacity building and manpower development.

This is a featured post