Activist and musician, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy has declared his support for the regulation of Okada and tricycle operations by Lagos State government.

The activist also know as Area Father said he supports the ban on motorcycle in some parts of the state even though he used to advocate for rights of Okada riders some 20 years ago.

The 68-year-old musician while expressing his view on the controversial ban on Wake Up Nigeria, a morning show on Television Continental said, the ban is necessary to protect the lives and properties of Lagosians.

He added that strange faces with questionable motives are already taking over the business in Lagos.

Lagos State Government recently banned okada operations in some parts of the state. (Mile2Herald)

He said, “I do support the ban. A lot of people will say that’s a twist because for the past twenty-five years, I’ve fought for them. I agitated for their rights and so on. But the people I am seeing now are not my boys, I don’t know them and they don’t know me and there seems to be a lot of funny people from funny places that are taking over the business.

“In these days where there are lots of lapses, security lapses, you know people not doing their jobs as they are supposed to do, you know, it’s something worrisome. I don’t know where these people are all coming from.

“These people are not the guys I fought for. I have seen a lot of strange faces and believe me; I know almost half of them by name in those days, that’s how tight I was with that community. At a time, people thought I was the president of all Okada guys in Nigeria but no; I was just their friend.

“So, yes, I support the ban since we haven’t managed to figure out our security stuff. You know everybody is feeling so unsafe.

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government has reiterated its stance that the recent ban on motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke) in the city center, will not be reversed.