news

There was tension at the Eagle square, as some youths who had come to drum support President Muhammadu Buhari clashed in Abuja on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

The Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO) had organized a rally to call for support for the President and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

Trouble however started during the distribution of souvenirs at the event as the youths struggled to get their hands on the items which were few in number.

Some of the youths were seen wielding sticks during the clash.

ALSO READ: Despite coalition to 'sack' Buhari, APC insist party remains united

Dignitaries who came to support the rally were seen driving out of the venue along with their security officials.

The clash which lasted for over two hours made it impossible for the organisers to commence the rally.

Meanwhile, President Buhari and other APC bigwigs are currently campaigning for Kayode Fayemi ahead of the Ekiti state governorship election.