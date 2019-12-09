Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, ICPC Chairman, also advised them to effectively embrace integrity, transparency and accountability as the way of life for the ongoing fight against corruption to succeed.

Owasanoye made the plea at the 2019 United Nations International Anti-Corruption Day Celebration in Lagos.

He said that the fight against corruption would succeed, if we all join hands together at all levels to fight the menace.

“For the fight against corruption to succeed, Nigeria citizens should contribute their quotas,” Owasanoye said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that theme of the event was: “United Against Corruption, Do Your Part”.

According to him, when the country’s institutions are weakened by corruption, its security forces will not be trusted.

“Its borders will become porous, criminality will fester and its insecurity may be internationalised,’’ the ICPC chairman, represented by Mr Shintema Binga, Lagos State Chairman of ICPC, said.

Owasanoye said the battle against corruption was currently raging, and should not be the sole responsibility of ICPC or government alone, but should be collective responsibility of all Nigerians.

“As we explore the option of collaboration and cooperation in the fight against corruption, we will intensify activities to detect and investigate act of corruption and embezzlement of public fund.

“The day of impunity is over. The warning being giving loud and clear is that the corrupt will be dealt with firmly and with degree of ruthlessness that the law permits.

“Let me remind you that ICPC is vested with the responsibility to receive and investigate reports of corruption and prosecute offenders,” he said.

The chairman said that the commemoration would provide platform for the exchange of robust ideals that would enhance the fight against corruption for the development of Nigeria.