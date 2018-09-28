Challenge those embezzling public funds – EFCC

news

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) have called on Nigerians to challenge those embezzling public funds and looting national resources.

The Head of Public Affairs, Port-Harcourt Zonal Office of EFCC, Mr Dele Oyewale, made the appeal on Friday in Yenagoa during a one-day Stakeholders Dialogue on the utilisation of 900,000 dollars from former Bayelsa governor Diepreye Alamieyeseigha.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the roundtable was organised by the Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), in conjunction with Bayelsa Non-Governmental Organisations Forum (BANGOF).

Oyewale said the civil society should note that the anti-corruption fight is about the people, but regretted that the civil society was far from the people they are suppose to protect.

“It should be a general fight not only for anti-craft agencies alone; we must challenge our common resources looters in our country.

“The problems of Nigeria are still the people, so, we must change our perception.

“Our greed is our problem, so, we must get involved and avoid been onlookers.

“The fight against corruption is not only fight for the EFCC alone, but should be general,” he said.

The Chairman, BANGOF, Mr Robinson David, urged Bayelsa people to be transparent and accountable in all they do.

He appealed to the general public to change their mind set and change the narratives about Nigeria.

“We want to be transparent when the Alamieyeseigha’s loot if fully recovered and what it should be used for, that will benefit the common man.

“Soon the vocal bill will be passed, as we can now have access to public loot, how it had been used,” he said.

The Director of Research and Policy, Africa Network for Environmental and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), Dr Mathew Ayibakuro, said the organisation was basically acting on assets recovery in Nigeria.

“We want to set up mechanism to see how the loot can be utilised, but not to be looted again or squandered.

“What ANEEJ have done at the national level is something to write home about.

“So, we want all hands to be on deck as we move our dear state forward, in transparency and accountability,” he said.

The Chairman, Civil Liberty Organisation, Chief Nengi James, urged the EFCC to extend its cooperation to Bayelsa state.

He said the people were not been carried along in the scheme of things.

On his part, Mr Tonye Isenai, the member representing Kolokuma/Opokuma Constituency 1 in the Bayelsa House of Assembly, urged the group never to relent on their good work.

He advised lawmakers to go to their constituencies to hear directly from their respective constituents, especially rural dwellers.