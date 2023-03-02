CG promises automatic job for families of slain 7 NSCDC officers

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CG, who was represented by the Assistant Commandant General (ACG), Zone B, Muhammad Haruna, did not disclose the amount given to them.

NAN recalled that seven personnel and other five were killed in an ambush in Kuriga village in Chikun Local Government Area on Jan. 9, while on official duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Audi, while sympathising with the families of late officers, appreciated the efforts of the mining company for identifying with the corps since the killing of the officers.

“Since the killing of the seven officers, the mining company has been identifying with us, they have not abandoned us and it showed that you have the welfare of our officers at heart,’’ he said.

He urged the family to ultilise the token received for the benefit of the children of late officers.

The CG said that the corps was also working hard to ensure early payment of its benefits to next of kin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the Managing Director of the mining company, Dr Mohammed Usaini, said the company found it necessary to identify with, and to present a token to the families of the late officers killed.

Also, the Commandant NSCDC Kaduna Command, Idris Adah, said, “CG was not happy about the sudden killing of the officers, but since death is inevitable, there was nothing anybody can do about it.’’

“Death is a necessity journey; it will come when it has to come, that we will only pray to God for the repose of the loss souls,’’ he said.

The commandant thanked the mining company for remembering the family of late officers at a time they are so much in need.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, although no amount of money could replace the deceased, the beneficiaries should put the money in proper use for the benefit of the children left behind.