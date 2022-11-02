IGP explains why Tinubu can’t be prosecuted over alleged certificate forgery

The police boss stated this in a counter affidavit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja by his counsel, Mr. Wisdom Madaki.

The counter affidavit is a response to a suit by a civil organisation asking the court to issue an order of mandamus to compel the IGP to arrest and prosecute Tinubu for perjury and certificate forgery,

The IGP informed the court that Tinubu cannot be prosecuted because he is not a suspect to the Nigeria Police.

Usman added that Tinubu can’t be tried without any known offense committed.

The affidavit further explained that the two petitions the police had against Tinubu were on allegations that had been adjudicated upon by the Supreme Court in 2002 in a suit filed by the late human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi.

The police boss said since the alleged certificate forgery has been resolved by the Supreme Court, there’s no need to reopen the case.

The IGP further clarified that since the police derived its power from the constitution, it did not need any court order to make arrests and prosecute.

He, therefore, prayed the court to dismiss the suit instituted against him and the Nigeria Police Force.

Reacting to the counter affidavit by the police boss, Counsel to the civil group, Mr. Eme Kalu Ekpu during proceedings on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, asked Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo to give him time to formally peruse and respond to the affidavit.