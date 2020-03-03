The Centre for Higher Education, Innovation and Development (CHEiD), a multi-sectoral, non-partisan, non-profit organisation established to serve as a nexus for academia, government and industry knowledge exchange, in strategic partnership with the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities and the Nigerian Academy of Letters, is pleased to invite all higher education stakeholders – government, academia, industry, media, non-profit organisation, etc – to her annual National Higher Education Forum – NHEF 2020.

National Higher Education Forum (NHEF) is an annual thought leadership conference for decision makers in academia, industry and government with a vision to facilitate the growth of Nigeria’s knowledge economy through effective interactions among academia, government and industry actors.

The theme for NHEF 2020 is “Competitiveness, Endowment and Partnerships: A path to excellence and sustainability”.

Building on the success of the previous editions, NHEF 2020 promises to be a gathering of about 600 important decision makers, innovators and influencers from academia, industry and government in search of sustainable solutions to the issues in the knowledge sector. All intending participants are expected to register on NHEF website prior to the event.

To further the broad objectives, over the two days, it will equally seek to find answers to the following important questions:

One, “what demands and expectations” does Nigeria really have of its higher education institutions, and are these institutions responding to those demands and expectations?

Two, introspectively, what do the institutions see as their role in the evolving social, cultural and economic lives of Nigerians, and what are their binding constraints?

Three, what systems and mechanisms are the institutions using to examine how effectively they are discharging their roles?

Four, does Nigeria have a comprehensive economic competitiveness strategy upon which a higher education competitiveness strategy can be built on?

The Forum is scheduled as follows:

Date: 24-25 March 2020

Time: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Venue: Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Abuja

Over 30 knowledgeable speakers are expected to feature at the Forum, confirmed among them are: Prof. Benjamin Ola. Akande (keynote speaker), Assistant Vice Chancellor, Washington University in St. Louis, USA; Ben Akabueze, Director General, Budget Office of the Federation; Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, Secretary General, Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigeria Universities; Prof. Enase Okonedo, Dean, Lagos Business School; Dr. David Adebimpe, Innovator, ScentLogix and CEO, Polymath Interscience, USA; Prof. Francis Egbokhare, President, Nigerian Academy of Letters; Dr. Joe Abah, Country Director, DAI; Femi Osinubi, Partner & Leader – Experience Centre & Emerging Technology, PwC West Africa; Dr. Ogho Okiti, Managing Director, BusinessDay; Dr. Abimbola Agboluaje, CEO, WNT Capitas; Oluseun Onigbinde, Co-Founder, BudgIt and Ndifreke Okwuegbunam, Director Programmes and Grants, ACT Foundation.

In the coming days, we would be announcing more speakers as we receive additional confirmations.

Signed

Odinaka Iloh

Project Lead

o.iloh@cheid.org

https://nhef.cheid.org

