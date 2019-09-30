Independence Day is that great opportunity to appreciate the “oneness” of our people, and celebrate another milestone together, with friends and family. A perfect time to soak in the celebratory fervor with Cold Stone Creamery’s NEW Independence themed creations.

Specially created to recognise the richness of our Nigerian Heritage, The Independence Delight is made with rich and creamy Sweet Cream ice cream, Pineapple & Coconut Flavors, and one of Naija’s favourite go-to snack - Funtime Coconut chips! And the Whipped Mint Flavor depicts the vibrant colors of the Nigerian flag is made with whipped cream and Cold Stone’s delectable Mint Ice cream.

That’s not all, on the 1st 8th & 15th October Cold Stone is celebrating Independence with a Buy One Get One Free on this new Independence creation on their Love It or Gotta Have It Cup size, plus a free Green Waffle

Cheers to enjoying a Deliciously-Happy Independence Day with Cold Stone Creamery!

Up Naija!

