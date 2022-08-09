Recall that in May, some gunmen stormed St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, killing about 40 worshippers.
CDS Irabor says those behind Owo attack have been arrested
The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, says those behind the Owo attacks have been arrested.
Read Also
Days after the incident, the Federal Government, however, said the Islamic States of West Africa Province terrorists were behind the attack.
Details later
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng