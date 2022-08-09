RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CDS Irabor says those behind Owo attack have been arrested

Bayo Wahab

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, says those behind the Owo attacks have been arrested.

Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor
Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor

Recall that in May, some gunmen stormed St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, killing about 40 worshippers.

Days after the incident, the Federal Government, however, said the Islamic States of West Africa Province terrorists were behind the attack.

Bayo Wahab

