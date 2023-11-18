ADVERTISEMENT
CCB arraigns Kano State anti-graft chairman

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kato said investigations showed the existence of undisclosed bank accounts to the tune of ₦394 million, thereby raising suspicion of corruption.

CCB arraigns Kano State anti-graft chairman
CCB arraigns Kano State anti-graft chairman [Daily Nigerian]

This is contained in a statement by the Head of Press, CCB, Veronica Kato and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday.

Kato said the charges against Magaji bordered on alleged breach of the code of conduct for public officers, conflict of interest, abuse of office, false asset declaration, bribery, accepting gifts and others.

She said that Magaji was arraigned before the tribunal on Thursday.

She said the defendant was however granted bail with the sum of ₦5 million and two sureties with properties within the FCT.

News Agency Of Nigeria

