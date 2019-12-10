The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor, Edward Adamu has been appointed Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

According to The Cable, President Muhammadu Buhari announced Adamu's appointment in a letter sent to the senate.

The letter dated Monday, December 9, 2019, reads, “In accordance with Section 10(1) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act, 2010, I hereby present Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu for confirmation as Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria by the Distinguished Senate.

“While hoping that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Until his appointment, Adamu served as the Director of Human Resources at the CBN, and subsequently replaced Suleiman Barau as the Deputy Governor of the apex bank.