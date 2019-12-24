Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and other financial institutions in Nigeria, risk a sanction of N2 million by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as the apex bank released new guidelines with fines.

In the newly-released guidelines, the central bank stated that banks would be fined N2 million should they fail to acknowledge complaints from depositors.

CBN gave this warning in its Consumer Protection Regulations, another guideline drafted to improve the Consumer Protection Framework which was issued on November 7, 2016.

The fines

Non-resolution of complaints within prescribed timelines will attract a penalty of N500,000 per complaint per week while the infraction subsists.

Non-acknowledgment of complaints from customer or non-issuance of tracking numbers will attract N2,000,000 per complaint.

Non-response to request or failure to comply with CBN directive will attract a penalty of N2,000,000.

False or non-rendition of Returns/Reports will attract a penalty of N100,000, and in addition, N10,000 for each day the infraction continues.

Banks are also encouraged to provide a unique reference code for each complaint lodged, which must be given to the customer, and failure to log and provide the code to the customer will amount to a breach and is sanctionable with a penalty of N1,000,000 per breach.

More so, the failure to comply with other provisions of the Regulations not specified above shall attract sanctions provided in the CBN Act, the BOFIA, other enabling laws and regulations.

Why this matters

The guidelines and fines were drafted to boost customer confidence in the financial sector. In addition, they are also expected to promote financial stability, growth and innovation in the country.

This development will promote transparency from the financial institutions in their dealings with customers.