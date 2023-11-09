ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t reject old naira notes — CBN allays fears over legality of old banknotes

Bayo Wahab

The CBN warns against rejection of the old naira notes.

The apex bank warned against rejection of the old notes, saying it has not ordered the withdrawal of the old banknotes.

It would be recalled that earlier in the year, the Supreme Court, during the cash crisis occasioned by the CBN’s redesign of the higher denomination notes — 200, 500 and 1,000, had ordered that old notes remained valid till December 31, 2023.

As December approaches, the ruling is causing anxiety over the legality of the old notes.

Addressing the development, the apex bank in a statement on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, said no banknotes should be rejected by anyone.

In the statement signed by its Director of Corporate Communication, Isah Abdulmunin, the CBN said all its branches across the country have been directed to continue issuing both the old and the redesigned notes.

The statement reads, “There have also been reports of anxiety among some members of the public over the legality or otherwise of old Naira banknotes.

“For the avoidance of doubt, while reiterating that there are sufficient banknotes across the country for all normal economic activity, we wish to state unambiguously that every banknote issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) remains legal tender and should not be rejected by anyone, as stipulated in Section 20(5) of the CBN Act, 2007.

“Accordingly, branches of the CBN across the country have been directed to continue to issue different denominations of old and redesigned banknotes in adequate quantities to Deposit Money Banks for onward circulation to bank customers.

The statement stressed that all denominations of banknotes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) remained legal tender.

