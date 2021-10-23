RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CBN says eNaira will be unveiled on Monday

Authors:

bayo wahab

The CBN says the digital currency will make financial transactions easier and seamless for every stratum of the society.

CBN says eNaira will be unveiled on Monday (Pavestones Legal)
CBN says eNaira will be unveiled on Monday (Pavestones Legal)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that Federal Government will on Monday, October 25, 2021, unveil its digital currency, known as the eNaira.

Recommended articles

The apex bank made this known in a statement by its Director of Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

The CBN said that the digital currency would make financial transactions easier and seamless for every stratum of the society.

The statement reads, “Following series of engagements with relevant stakeholders including the banking community, fintech operators, merchants and a cross-section of Nigerians, the CBN designed the digital currency, which shall be activated on Monday, October 25, 2021.

“The eNaira, therefore, marks a major step forward in the evolution of money and the CBN is committed to ensuring that the eNaira, like the physical Naira, is accessible by everyone.”

The statement further said that the unveiling of the currency marked the first step in a journey, that would continue with a series of further modifications, capabilities and enhancements to the platforms.

The CBN also promised to continue working with relevant partners to ensure a seamless process that would benefit every user, particularly those in the rural areas.

“Since the eNaira is a new product, and among the first CBDCs in the world, we have put a structure to promptly address any issue that might arise from the pilot implementation of the eNaira,” the apex bank said.

According to the CBN, more details about eNaira are available on enaira.gov.ng.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CBN says eNaira will be unveiled on Monday

CBN says eNaira will be unveiled on Monday

IPOB vows to shut down Southeast for 1 week if Nnamdi Kanu is not released by Nov 4

IPOB vows to shut down Southeast for 1 week if Nnamdi Kanu is not released by Nov 4

FG asks inmates who escaped from Oyo prison to turn themselves in

FG asks inmates who escaped from Oyo prison to turn themselves in

Adesina says Buhari wants peace and unity in Nigeria

Adesina says Buhari wants peace and unity in Nigeria

Buhari charges UNILORIN to lead research on local vaccine production

Buhari charges UNILORIN to lead research on local vaccine production

NCDC announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 176 new infections

NCDC announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 176 new infections

Nigerian Army to partner Lagos hospitals for better healthcare delivery

Nigerian Army to partner Lagos hospitals for better healthcare delivery

NDLEA decorates 68 promoted officers in Imo

NDLEA decorates 68 promoted officers in Imo

#EndSARS: Gov Obaseki promises to pay N190m compensation to victims in Edo

#EndSARS: Gov Obaseki promises to pay N190m compensation to victims in Edo

Trending

Lagos Police boss Odumosu apologises, frees arrested #EndSARS protesters, journalists

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu [LSPC]

Young Nigerians hit streets of Lagos, Abuja for #EndSARS memorial

An #EndSARS protester arrested in Lagos on October 20, 2021

'If you must protest, do not block roads,' Police warn #EndSARS activists

L-R: Commander, 9 Brigade, Ikeja Army Cantonment, Brigadier General Etsu Ndagi; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; State Commissioner for Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu; Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, Apapa, Commodore Ibrahim Aliyu and Commander, 651 Base Services Group, Ikeja, Air Commodore Sunday Makinde, during a media briefing after the State Security Council meeting at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. (twitter.com/@Mr_JAGs)

Federal government names Igboho’s sponsors

Sunday Igboho walks around the place with an ethnic agenda (TheCable)