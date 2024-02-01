ADVERTISEMENT
CBN relaxes restrictions on FX rates quoted by International Money Transfer Operators

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CBN also cautioned the DMBs against hoarding excess FX currencies for profit.

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

This is according to a circular signed by Dr Hassan Mahmud, the Director, Trade and Exchange Department of the CBN, addressed to IMTOs and the general public.

According to Mahmud, the directive is in line with the CBN’s commitment to liberalise the Nigerian foreign exchange market.

”IMTOs are hereby allowed to quote exchange rates for Naira payout to beneficiaries based on the prevailing market rates at the Nigerian foreign exchange market on a willing seller, willing buyer basis.

“For the avoidance of doubt, by this circular, the cap on the allowable limit of -2.5 per cent to +2.5 per cent around the previous day’s closing rate of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market is hereby removed.

“Authorised dealers, IMTOs and the general public are hereby informed to note and comply accordingly,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the apex bank had earlier directed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to sell their excess dollar stock in a bid to stabilise the exchange rate.

The CBN also cautioned the DMBs against hoarding excess FX currencies for profit.

Meanwhile, Bureaux De Change in Abuja observed a “no sales” policy on Thursday due to the acute scarcity of foreign exchange.

News Agency Of Nigeria

