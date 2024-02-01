CBN orders banks to sell excess dollar stock by February 1, 2024

The directive was contained in a circular released on Wednesday, January 31, titled, “Harmonisation of Reporting Requirements on Foreign Currency Exposures of Banks.”

Expressing concerns over the increasing trend of banks holding substantial foreign currency positions, the apex bank warned against hoarding foreign currencies for profit.

This development comes shortly after the CBN, just 48 hours prior, released another circular cautioning banks and foreign exchange (FX) dealers against reporting false exchange rates.

The circular, dated January 31, 2024, and signed by Dr Hassan Mahmud, Director of Trade and Exchange at the CBN, and Rita Sike, representative of the Director of Banking Supervision, accused banks of maintaining excess foreign exchange positions. It mandated lenders to sell off their excess dollar positions by today, February 1, 2024.

"The Central Bank of Nigeria has noted with concern the growth in foreign currency exposures of banks through their Net Open Position (NOP). This has created an incentive for banks to hold excess long foreign currency positions, which exposes banks to foreign exchange and other risks," the circular stated.

In addition to the directive, the CBN issued prudential requirements focusing on the management of the Net Open Position (NOP), measuring the difference between a bank’s foreign currency assets and liabilities.

The apex bank specified that the NOP must not exceed 20% short or 0% long of the bank’s shareholders’ funds. This calculation should be performed using the Gross Aggregate Method, providing a comprehensive view of the bank’s foreign currency exposure.

Banks with current NOPs exceeding these limits are required to adjust their positions to comply with the new regulations by February 1, 2024.

