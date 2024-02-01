ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CBN orders banks to sell excess dollar stock by February 1, 2024

Ima Elijah

The apex bank warned against hoarding foreign currencies for profit.

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria [TechEconomy]
Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria [TechEconomy]

Recommended articles

The directive was contained in a circular released on Wednesday, January 31, titled, “Harmonisation of Reporting Requirements on Foreign Currency Exposures of Banks.”

Expressing concerns over the increasing trend of banks holding substantial foreign currency positions, the apex bank warned against hoarding foreign currencies for profit.

This development comes shortly after the CBN, just 48 hours prior, released another circular cautioning banks and foreign exchange (FX) dealers against reporting false exchange rates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The circular, dated January 31, 2024, and signed by Dr Hassan Mahmud, Director of Trade and Exchange at the CBN, and Rita Sike, representative of the Director of Banking Supervision, accused banks of maintaining excess foreign exchange positions. It mandated lenders to sell off their excess dollar positions by today, February 1, 2024.

"The Central Bank of Nigeria has noted with concern the growth in foreign currency exposures of banks through their Net Open Position (NOP). This has created an incentive for banks to hold excess long foreign currency positions, which exposes banks to foreign exchange and other risks," the circular stated.

In addition to the directive, the CBN issued prudential requirements focusing on the management of the Net Open Position (NOP), measuring the difference between a bank’s foreign currency assets and liabilities.

The apex bank specified that the NOP must not exceed 20% short or 0% long of the bank’s shareholders’ funds. This calculation should be performed using the Gross Aggregate Method, providing a comprehensive view of the bank’s foreign currency exposure.

Banks with current NOPs exceeding these limits are required to adjust their positions to comply with the new regulations by February 1, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The circular also mandates banks to calculate their daily and monthly NOP and Foreign Currency Trading Position (FCT) using specific templates provided by the CBN.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sowore believes if Peter Obi had won, he would have done same thing Tinubu is doing

Sowore believes if Peter Obi had won, he would have done same thing Tinubu is doing

LP, PDP candidates brace for close battle in Enugu South rerun with 4,618 votes at stake

LP, PDP candidates brace for close battle in Enugu South rerun with 4,618 votes at stake

CBN orders banks to sell excess dollar stock by February 1, 2024

CBN orders banks to sell excess dollar stock by February 1, 2024

Akwa Ibom Govt warns against bush burning to prevent fire outbreaks

Akwa Ibom Govt warns against bush burning to prevent fire outbreaks

Electricity consumers in Nigeria rise by 240,000 to 11.71 million in Q3, 2023 - NBS

Electricity consumers in Nigeria rise by 240,000 to 11.71 million in Q3, 2023 - NBS

Coalition condemns arrest of 30 nude women protesting Sule's election verdict

Coalition condemns arrest of 30 nude women protesting Sule's election verdict

Obasanjo almost boxed me – Ex-NBA President Wole Olanipekun reveals

Obasanjo almost boxed me – Ex-NBA President Wole Olanipekun reveals

Tinubu orders officials to settle controversial Malabu oil block crisis

Tinubu orders officials to settle controversial Malabu oil block crisis

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu. [Twitter:@HEAhmedAliyu]

Supreme Court upholds election of Ahmed Aliyu as Sokoto State governor

Kefas Agbu, Taraba State governor [Channels Television]

Supreme Court asserts election of Agba Kefas as Taraba governor

President Tinubu and Mohammed Idris[Peoples Gazette]

Tinubu committed to national cohesion through inclusive governance - Idris