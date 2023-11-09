ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CBN moves to go after currency speculators and hoarders

Bayo Wahab

The Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria says the CBN is set to inflict pain on currency speculators.

Naira and dollar [Ripples Nigeria]
Naira and dollar [Ripples Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The apex believes the speculators and hoarders are sabotaging the government’s efforts towards stabilising the naira against the dollar.

Recently, the government’s efforts to stop the depreciation of the naira received a significant boost when the naira appreciated significantly.

Many Nigerians were excited about the development with many commending the federal government and CBN for doing a good job.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the naira has begun to depreciate again.

The government and the CBN’s positions have always been that the gap between the official and parallel market is artificially induced by speculation and hoarding.

According to Independent, a CBN source who craved anonymity because he’s not authorized to speak, said politically exposed persons who benefited from the FX roundtripping under the last administration are currently fighting the system in other to have a depreciated naira.

The source said, “The federal government did an excellent job with the naira given its recent appreciation. Speculators and hoarders who are powerful Nigerians are pushing back and sabotaging government efforts. The government will go after them and deal with them decisively.

“Based on the intelligence at my disposal, the CBN has concluded that the depreciation is due to a pushback by speculators and current traders.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now, the CBN is focused on launching a campaign against speculators and hoarders else, the gains against the naira will be eroded if nothing drastic is done.

“Powerful Nigerians who benefitted from round tripping in the last administration are still involved in speculation now. They are used to easy money and the government is ready to decisively move against them.

Corroborating the CBN source, the Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria said that the CBN was set to inflict pain on currency speculators.

The President of ABCON, Aminu Gwadabe said, “What is happening in the market and the continuous naira rebound are the manifestations of the CBN double-edged sword measures of dollar liquidity injection and naira mopping through the instrumentality of interest rates hikes.

“It is a good development as it is (now) a great risk to speculate, hoard and substitute naira for other currencies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“As we continue to observe developments, there is the need for caution in attacking the naira, as it all appears that the CBN has got the arsenal and the logic to continue to enshrine the success recorded.”

The association noted there had been “panic selling as against panic buying.”

The BDC operators, therefore, called on the apex bank to continue to make clarifications and implement some of their recommendations to include them in the foreign exchange market.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Fubara 'folds,' reaffirms Wike as his principal

Gov Fubara 'folds,' reaffirms Wike as his principal

CBN moves to go after currency speculators and hoarders

CBN moves to go after currency speculators and hoarders

Reps urge Wike to prioritise security of lives, revenue generation in FCT

Reps urge Wike to prioritise security of lives, revenue generation in FCT

House of Reps urges FG to address tragic fire incident at Ladipo market in Lagos

House of Reps urges FG to address tragic fire incident at Ladipo market in Lagos

INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials in Imo

INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials in Imo

FG defends ₦2.17trn supplementary budget against Peter Obi's claims

FG defends ₦2.17trn supplementary budget against Peter Obi's claims

Atiku in Kogi to join Dino Melaye's final campaign ahead of Nov 11 election

Atiku in Kogi to join Dino Melaye's final campaign ahead of Nov 11 election

NDIC tasks secondary school students in Enugu on financial prudence

NDIC tasks secondary school students in Enugu on financial prudence

Keyamo warns NLC, TUC to end politicisation of labour movement

Keyamo warns NLC, TUC to end politicisation of labour movement

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to south over Igboho's comment

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah