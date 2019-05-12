The Coordinator of CBN Fair, Mr Sam Okogbue, made this known during a two-day workshop organised for business partners and bank customers in Lokoja at the weekend.

The theme of the workshop was “Financial Stability and Economic Development.”

Okogbue said that the CBN, under the leadership of Mr Godwin Emefiele, had introduced measures that will continue to add value to the nation’s s economy.

“CBN is now rebranded; under Godwin Emefiele, CBN has become one that works for all.

“CBN preaches local contents, customers-friendly and agricultural revitalisations as tools towards taking the country out of unemployment and poverty,” he explained.

He called on the people to embrace the various CBN agricultural programmes such as the Anchor Borrower and APPEALS to reduce poverty and unemployment in the country.

Okogbue also urged Nigerians to take advantage of some programmes being offered by commercial banks to improve their lots.