CBN introduced cash withdrawal limits to punish politicians - Gov Fintiri

Recall that controversies have trailed the announcement made by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, that daily cash withdrawal for individuals will be limited to N20,000 daily and N100,000 weekly, while that of corporate bodies has been pegged at N500,000 per weekly.

Reacting to the new monetary policy, the Adamawa state governor who spoke during a campaign engagement in Kala’a, Hong Local Government Area, said it was evident that Emefiele was out to punish the political.

Explaining further, Fintiri said the policy came shortly after the CBN Governor's foray into politics was prematurely truncated, which could only mean that it was a retaliatory move, given that the policy was likely to worsen poverty among the citizens.

Fintiri's words: “What is breeding poverty? Economic policies. Look at the one that is about to be implemented by the Central Bank which would further throw the country into poverty. Nobody is saying the economy shouldn’t be cashless. Take time and do it systematically. We shouldn’t do it as if some people wanted to be politicians and they were denied the opportunity, then they use their office to punish the politicians.”

The governor, therefore, cautioned against such policies and tasked holders of key national institutions to act in the overall national interest.

Fintiri also re-echoed his earlier call to President Muhammadu Buhari to amend the constitution to allow for a true federal system where states are allowed to take full control of revenues and by so doing assure autonomy for the third tier of government.