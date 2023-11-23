ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso to address nation on monetary policy, naira fall

Ima Elijah

With the economic landscape facing challenges, this communication is crucial for providing transparency and reassurance to the public.

Yemi Cardoso is the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. [Channels TV]
Yemi Cardoso is the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

This revelation comes from a credible source close to the CBN governor, who opted to remain anonymous.

This address marks a significant moment for Cardoso, as it will be his first public engagement since assuming the role of CBN Governor over two months ago, following his appointment by President Bola Tinubu.

The primary focus of Governor Cardoso's address is expected to be an in-depth explanation of the CBN's monetary policy and strategic plans aimed at arresting the decline of the national currency, the Naira.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the economic landscape facing challenges, this communication is crucial for providing transparency and reassurance to the public.

The announcement follows President Bola Tinubu's nomination of Cardoso as CBN Governor on September 15, a decision prompted by the suspension of the former Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on June 9.

Alongside Cardoso, four deputy governors were appointed, namely Emem Usoro, Muhammad Dattijo, Philip Ikeazor, and Bala M. Bello.

However, Governor Cardoso has faced criticism for not convening the bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, the highest policy-making committee of the apex bank, since taking office. The last MPC meeting took place on July 25.

The MPC plays a crucial role in reviewing economic and financial conditions, determining the appropriate policy stance in the short to medium term, regularly reviewing the CBN monetary policy framework, and communicating policy decisions effectively to the public.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

VP Shettima chairs crucial NEC session as Tinubu nurses knee surgery

VP Shettima chairs crucial NEC session as Tinubu nurses knee surgery

FCT records 2,344 cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV)

FCT records 2,344 cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV)

BREAKING: CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso to address nation on monetary policy, naira fall

BREAKING: CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso to address nation on monetary policy, naira fall

NBS must be protected from political interference to perform more effectively - Rep Ibrahim

NBS must be protected from political interference to perform more effectively - Rep Ibrahim

FG introduces wood saving stove to address challenges of climate change in North East states

FG introduces wood saving stove to address challenges of climate change in North East states

Ranking Nigerian states by their international airports, from best to rest

Ranking Nigerian states by their international airports, from best to rest

Appeal Court affirms Nasarawa governor’s election 52 days after Tribunal sacked him

Appeal Court affirms Nasarawa governor’s election 52 days after Tribunal sacked him

NAFDAC seizes expired pharmaceuticals worth ₦15m in Jos

NAFDAC seizes expired pharmaceuticals worth ₦15m in Jos

Oyo State fire agency records 249 fire incidents in 10 months

Oyo State fire agency records 249 fire incidents in 10 months

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Adams Oshiomhole [Channels TV]

Oshiomhole recounts past assault by DSS, in solidarity with NLC President Ajaero

Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy

Tinubu is empathetic, committed to minimising pains of reforms on Nigerians - Wale Edun

House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]

House of Reps demands Service Chiefs' personal appearance in sectorial debate