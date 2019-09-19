In an interview with journalists in Abuja, Ossai said that the Acting Managing Director and all the Directors in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) would also answer questions on abandoned projects in the oil rich region.

“Some of the documents we requested from the CBN has come and we are looking forward to receiving him on Thursday by 12 o’clock.

“I believe we might ask one or two questions from the documents we have received, that is what we are going to do, I know the CBN Governor is a law-abiding citizen.

“What we did is to protect the interest of the Niger Delta people, who are a part of the people of Nigeria, whose money had been released to do a good job for them by the Federal Government.

“The investigation we are conducting will unravel a lot of issues and make sure that some of these contractors go back to site to execute those jobs abandoned over the years; that is the essence of summons.

“So the CBN Governor is going to appear on Thursday including all directors and the Acting MD of NDDC, who is also a Director of a Department,” he said.

According to the lawmaker, the essence of this thing is to return contractors to site and for us to get documents.

ALSO READ: Opinion: Buhari is making a huge mistake by scrapping the Economic Management Team

Ossai said that the committee would make sure that contractors that had collected money without going to site will be made to go back to site or the monies recovered.

The Rep also said that the committee would ensure that contractors that had executed jobs will be paid by the appropriate authorities.