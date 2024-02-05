BREAKING: CBN discovers $2.4bn forex irregularities causing naira instability

Governor Cardoso, speaking in a pre-recorded interview on Arise TV, provided insights into the findings of the investigation.

The scam has not only exerted immense pressure on the already struggling naira but has also had effect on the currency market according to the CBN governor.

The discovery emerged following an extensive audit conducted by Deloitte, a consulting firm hired by the CBN to investigate the suspicious claims.

The audit laid bare $7 billion backlog of unmet dollar demands from both investors and businesses.

This financial "overhang," as described by Governor Cardoso, poses a significant threat to the stability of the naira against the US dollar.

"We had reasons to believe we needed to take a harder look at these obligations. So we contracted Deloitte management consultants to do a forensics of all these obligations and to actually tell us what was valid and what was not," explained Cardoso.