A cattle herder has been killed by unknown attackers in Sabanfan village of Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

Kaminu Suleiman was macheted to death and abandoned by the river bank while he was out grazing his herd.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 that the killing is believed to be a reprisal attack.

He noted that it followed a sequence of attacks and counter-attacks trailing the killing of four people in Wawan Rafi II village, also in Zangon Kataf, on Monday, April 12.

Joshua Dauda, and his seven-year-old son, Philip Dauda; Francis Ayuba, as well as Florence Dennis, a toddler, were killed during the early morning attack.

Aruwan said the killings followed the abduction of three community leaders who have been missing since March 21.

The Wakilin Fulanin Atyap Chiefdom, Ardo Pate Usman Kurmi, Ardo Muhammadu Anchau, and Yakubu Muhammadu have not been seen since they left a dispute resolution meeting.

The meeting addressed financial compensation for the destruction of crops in the community by cattle under the watch of a herder.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Tuesday expressed his displeasure with the persistence of killings, counter-killings, and destruction of crops and livestock in the area, despite his government's interventions.

He advised all parties to shun bloodshed and show respect for the law so as to restore peace and security.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry in the northern region.

Bandits killed a total of 937 people and kidnapped 1,972 others last year.

Official government records alone show well over 200 people have been killed by bandits this year, 107 of them killed in February alone.