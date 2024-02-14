ADVERTISEMENT
It's a period of self denial, fast & pray for Nigeria - Catholic Priest urges faithful during Lent

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ash administration on the forehead is a show of one's commitment to the rules and observation of the period.

Catholics Ash Wednesday [The Nigerian Xpress]
Catholics Ash Wednesday [The Nigerian Xpress]

Thompson spoke during a Mass celebrated in the church to mark Ash Wednesday as the Nigerian Catholic faithful joined others across the world to celebrate the beginning of the season. The Mass offered a faithful opportunity for faith renewal in God.

At Saint Peter and Paul, people came in early to take part in the 6:30 am Mass and the administration of ash on the forehead. Speaking during the Mass, Thompson described the Lent period as a public and regular fasting and prayer season used to ask God for the forgiveness of sin for the common good.

He said that the ash administration on the forehead was a show of one’s commitment to the rules and observation of the period.

“The act of self-denial is expected of you, especially during this time, as one of the observances that will earn you quality Christian character.

“The quantity and quality of your food intake should be reduced to conform to the season and build in your personal traits devoid of materialistic drive.

“Savings made from a reduction in your excessive intake and luxurious lifestyle during this period should be donated to charity without making such almsgiving public.

“This is the right time to pray for your country for God to grant its leaders grace to lead the people right.

“Fast and pray for the development of the society.

“Atonement for one’s sin and that of others this period draws the attention of heaven for forgiveness and blessings,” he said.

The preacher said there were various benefits and rewards attached to the individual and community that partook in the yearly ritual. He said that the scriptures enjoined the faithful to cater to the poor in society.

“This is the period to exhibit that directive the more, to give them a sense of belonging,” he added.

He noted the insecurity in the land and asked the faithful to make it a daily prayer point for God to wipe it out.

