The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Catholic Priest announces free education for indigent students in Imo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Priest said, the way things are moving in the country presently, there will be massive out of school pupils and students very soon, if not adequately taken care of.

Catholic Priest announces free education for indigent students in Imo. [NAN]
Catholic Priest announces free education for indigent students in Imo. [NAN]

Recommended articles

Ebere, who is also the Spiritual Director of Canaanland and Adoration Counseling Center at Onicha, Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo, disclosed this while addressing followers at the center on Saturday.

The cleric said issuance of entrance admission forms for both intending male and female students had begun at the school.

He said the admission was for all categories of intending students who wanted to have quality, sound, and all round spiritual and moral formation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The priest further disclosed that the entrance examination held on Saturday, April 2, at the school’s compound.

“I want to train a generation of special and highly disciplined students who will turn around, not only Nigeria but the society at large for the good of mankind.

“The free education which will kick off from September this year, covers both old and new students.

“The free education tagged, “Feed Your Child and I Train Your Child Education” is set up to alleviate the increasing and unbeatable hardship parents are facing in the country today,” Ebere stressed.

According to him, the way things are moving in the country presently, there will be massive out of school pupils and students very soon, if not adequately taken care of.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Catholic priest, who stated that things are hard in the present day Nigeria, maintained that with the free education, parents would heave a sigh of relief in the proper upbringing of their children in a serene environment.

He promised that the free education would not only be qualitative but would lay greater emphasis on the morals, intellectual, social, spiritual formation and all round development of the students.

Ebere further announced the setting up of free medical outreach that would soon take off in Mbaise, which he said, would take care of Imo people and Nigerians in general.

He said the hospital he set up at Nnobi in Anambra, had fully commenced free medical treatment for all and sundry.

The cleric said the hospital was treating any type of ailment, adding that the Imo centre would soon begin operations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Catholic Priest announces free education for indigent students in Imo

Catholic Priest announces free education for indigent students in Imo

2 years after abduction, 4 students of FGC Birnin-Yauri regain freedom

2 years after abduction, 4 students of FGC Birnin-Yauri regain freedom

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground

FG making arrangements to evacuate Nigerian citizens from Sudan - NiDCOM

FG making arrangements to evacuate Nigerian citizens from Sudan - NiDCOM

MURIC wants governments to build affordable houses for low-income earners

MURIC wants governments to build affordable houses for low-income earners

Sports Minister orders closure of Surulere stadium after floodlight incident

Sports Minister orders closure of Surulere stadium after floodlight incident

Anambra establishes bureau of missing persons

Anambra establishes bureau of missing persons

Osinbajo to deliver Climate Change lecture at US university

Osinbajo to deliver Climate Change lecture at US university

You won't decide Senate presidency, speakership - Lawan tells opposition

You won't decide Senate presidency, speakership - Lawan tells opposition

Pulse Sports

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown now bankrupt one year after divorce from wife

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown now bankrupt one year after divorce from wife

FIFA U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles drawn into tough Group D with Italy, Brazil

FIFA U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles drawn into tough Group D with Italy, Brazil

Hodgson vs Vieira: What is the new Crystal Palace boss doing differently?

Hodgson vs Vieira: What is the new Crystal Palace boss doing differently?

Ime Udoka set to coach Precious Achiuwa as Toronto Raptors fire Nick Nurse

Ime Udoka set to coach Precious Achiuwa as Toronto Raptors fire Nick Nurse

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that petrol subsidy will soon end. (Punch)

FG to begin 40% pay rise for workers ahead of proposed subsidy removal in June

Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola (PM News)

Controversies are his path to success —  Fashola speaks on Tinubu's alleged dual citizenship

The pregnant woman arrested for drug trafficking. [Facebook:NDLEA]

NDLEA arrests pregnant woman, cripple, female undergraduate with drugs

INEC-Chairman-Mahmood-Yakubu

INEC asks police to prosecute Yunusa-Ari for ‘unwholesome behaviour’ in Adamawa poll