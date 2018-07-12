Pulse.ng logo
Catholic parish launches annual talent hunt showcase in Lagos

Gifted Catholic parish launches annual talent hunt showcase in Lagos

The showcase will be open to individual or group performances of a spiritual or secular nature across various talent categories.

  
GIFTED, an annual talent hunt showcase play

GIFTED, an annual talent hunt showcase

St. Dominic Parish, Yaba, Lagos will launch GIFTED, an annual talent hunt showcase for the Catholic faithful, on July 15, 2018.

The showcase is part of the lineup for the parish's iconic 2018 Harvest programme themed "Harvest of God's Love".

The talent hunt, a maiden edition, will be open to individual or group performances of a spiritual or secular nature across various talent categories including music, dance, drama, comedy and several others at the parish.

The youth chaplain of the parish, Rev. Fr. Richard Odok, explained that the parish's vast talent pool and demographics informed the choice to launch GIFTED.

He disclosed that the initiative is aimed at harnessing the creative elements of youths with the society in all genres of creativity within parish and the Catholic Church at large.

He said, "St. Dominic's is our treasure and pride because it is a haven for many Catholics in the whole of the metropolitan Archdiocese of Lagos. We have over 50 societies and ministries and actively encourage parishioners to participate and express their faith.

"With over 40,000 registered parishioners where 60% are young people, we had to create a platform that celebrates the numerous talents that our youth embody. This is exactly why we have taken our time to package this programme in a way that it can continue to serve the talent purpose on an annual basis."

He encouraged youths interested in participating in the talent hunt showcase to get their forms at the parish or online at www.stdominicsyaba.org.

Provisions for branded gift items to support participants have been made with other forms of support also encouraged.

